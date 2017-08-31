The Ndola Magistrate Court has sentenced the man who sparked the fire that gutted Kapalala market yesterday to two years imprisonment with hard labour. Magistrate Oswald Chibalo sentenced Luckson Ngabala aged 30 of Kabushi after he pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal recklessness and negligence. In mitigation, Ngabala said it was not his intention to set the market on fire as it was also his source of livelihood.

