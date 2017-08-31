Over 500 Congolese asylum-seekers have fled into Zambia within a day, the biggest single entry of new arrivals in three years, according to the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR). And the UNHCR says as of 31 July 2017, the total population of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in Zambia stands 25, 063.

