South African President Jacob Zuma says South African cannot interfere in Zambian politics. Responding to a question in Parliament by Democratic Alliance Leader Mmusi Maimane who wanted to know why he did not condemn the detention of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on treason charges, Mr Zuma said it’s not his government’s policy to interfere in the politics of other countries. He says South Africa cannot interfere on either side of the Zambian politics.

