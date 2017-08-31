  ||    31 August 2017 @ 12:30

READERS may have noticed that beginning end of last June, I have devoted the last Thursday of the month to a section called “Titbits from My Diplomatic Bag” as part of this column in which I describe some of the activities I was personally involved in while serving  as Press Secretary at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa. This will continue for several months to come.

Read the full Article » DAILY NATION «
Home » News » Headlines »
Daily Nation