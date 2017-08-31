UPND President Hakainde HichilemaSouth Africa’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that it invited United Party for National Development(UPND) leader HAkainde Hichilema to South Africa to celebrate his release with the party. Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane’s chief of staff, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said on Wednesday that Hichilema came to celebrate his release with the DA. “We wanted to have a celebration on his release from prison, where he was treated disgustingly, and of which the details are only starting to emerge now,” Hill-Lewis said.

