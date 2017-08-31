  ||    31 August 2017 @ 22:09

In this audio, Chief Government Spokesperson Mulenga Kampamba says “we really wonder if the so called forgiveness is there”, in reaction to Hakainde Hichilema’s press briefing in South Africa. And Kampamba says government is waiting for HH to propose dates for dialogue.

