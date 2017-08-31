ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers that effective 1st September 2017, the last phase of the tariff increment that was approved by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) in May 2017 will be applicable. On 15th May 2017, the first 50% of the approved increment was applied across all tariffs in the retail category. Therefore, commencing 1st September 2017, customers are advised that the remaining 25% increase has been effected and the revised tariffs as shown in the table will now apply.

