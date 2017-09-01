  ||    1 September 2017 @ 14:28

The Algeria national team arrived in Lusaka last night ahead of Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia. The North Africans arrived without star player Riyad Mahrez who is said to be expected tonight after attempting to seal a club switch in Europe. Zambia and Algeria face off at Heroes Stadium in a Group B encounter in the first leg while the return leg is three days later in Constantine.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.