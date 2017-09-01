The nullification of Uhuru Kenyatta’s election by the Supreme Court of Kenya is a landmark decision that must be applauded by all those that believe in democracy and justice. As a nation there are serious lessons we can draw from what has happened in Kenya. 1. The Kenyan judges have affirmed what we have always been saying, that elections are a PROCESS and NOT an EVENT thus the outcome of an election is usually affected by what happens in the pre-election phase and not necessarily what happens on the polling day. Rigging of an election must not be attributed to just what happens on the actual polling day but to everything that happens throughout the pre-election phase. For this reason, we must always advocate for levelling of the electoral field by ensuring among others equal, fair and balanced coverage of all political parties especially by the public media as demanded for in Article 50 of our Republican Constitution; fair application of the Public Order Act; Reviewing of the Republican Constitution as well as the Electoral Process Act No.35 of 2016 to strengthen the independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and improve its efficiency to ensure the delivery of free, fair and credible elections.

