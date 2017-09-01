Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 24 member squad for back to back Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup against Algeria on Saturday and Tuesday. According to the list availed to Fazfootball.com, Nyirenda has kept faith in all the foreign based players summoned and sent home Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo (both Nkana), Clatous Chama, Fwayo Tembo (both Lusaka Dynamos), Billy Mutale, Martin Phiri. Godfrey Ngwenya (all Power Dynamos). The selected 24 will handle the high level matches to be played on September 2 and 5 in Lusaka and Constantine respectively.

Nigeria and Cameroun play face each other today at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

