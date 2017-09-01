NANCY MWAPE, Mahe, Seychelles

FORMER President Rupiah Banda (below) has called on policymakers in the sub-Saharan Africa region to pursue practical economic and development policies to attract investment which is resilient to global shocks.

Mr Banda said the region’s medium-term economic outlook is now more positive with Africa’s average gross domestic product growth expected to bounce to 3.4 percent, with an expectation that recovery in commodity prices is sustained. Speaking during the Trade and Development Bank (TDB) board of governors’ forum here on Wednesday, Mr Banda said Africa’s economic growth is next year expected to expand by 4.3 percent. “Commodity prices started to rise late 2016. The index of commodity prices was more than a quarter higher at the end of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015. “This has been aiding member states such as Zambia, Sudan, Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo that rely on exports of copper, coal and gold, which have recovered by about 50 percent from the troughs of 2015,” Mr Banda said. He said Africa still has abundant renewable energy resources with less than 10 percent of the region’s hydropower potential having been tapped. Mr Banda commended TDB, an African development financial institution, for playing a key role in propelling economic growth of the region by investing in trade and sustainable projects. Earlier, Seychelles President Danny Faure said there is need for African countries to have confidence in their own institutions and push the continent’s development agenda. “The time has come for us to have trust in our own development institutions. More countries should be members of TDB, because to date, we have 21 countries,” he said. Seychelles Minister of Finance Peter Larose said it is time that African states joined forces, strengthened their institutions and forgot about the World Bank. “The World Bank has become irrelevant in this day and age. Most African countries belong to the International Development Agency, which has a three-year window of financing and the board takes two years to approve funding,” he said.

