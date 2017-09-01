  ||    1 September 2017 @ 12:33

Kenya’s Supreme Court has annulled the result of last month’s presidential election and ordered a new one within 60 days. The ruling, citing irregularities, makes Kenya the first African country to invalidate an election. The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4m votes.

