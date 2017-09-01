The ruling Patriotic Front Leadership in Eastern Province has presented a petition to the party Secretary General Davies Mwila demanding the sacking of Finance Felix Mutati from his Ministerial position.



Eastern Province PF Vice Chairperson Godwin Phiri said Mr. Mutati who is also MMD president has allegedly been on a tour of Eastern Province to mobilise the MMD. Mr Phiri said Mr Mutati’s actions are now destabilising the PF in the province. Mr. Phiri said this when he presented a petition to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila at the PF Secretariat this morning.

