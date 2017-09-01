MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FORMER international striker Peter Kaumba says Zambia can beat Algeria in tomorrow’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier if players believe in themselves.

Kaumba said in an interview yesterday that the players should not be intimidated by the Algerian stars such as striker Islam Slimani of English side Leicester City. “All we need is belief. We can beat them [Algeria] regardless of what quality they have in their team. Even us we have good players who are able to take on the Algerians one on one. “I remember when we played them in our time they had a lot of quality players in their ranks but we managed to beat them,” said Kaumba, who was voted best winger at the 1982 Libya Africa Cup of Nations where Zambia finished third. The former Power Dynamos winger said the Chipolopolo are still in the race for a maiden World Cup appearance despite a bad start to the campaign. Zambia are third with one point at par with Algeria while Nigeria lead Group B with six points, four better than Cameroon.

