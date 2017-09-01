NKOMBO KACHEMBA and NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

PRESIDENT Lungu has directed Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale to quickly find an alternative trading area for traders who lost property at the gutted Kapalala Market in Ndola.

The President says the temporary trading area should have all necessary amenities such as toilets. Addressing traders after touring the burnt market yesterday, President Lungu said Government will build a modern market at the trading area so that people can conduct their businesses in a conducive environment. The President expressed sadness about the unfortunate incident and assured the traders that a new market will be built to replace the gutted one. “I am sad. I am so touched by your plight and I have no words to say because my mother was a marketeer also. Seeing you touches my heart,” he said. He said Government will have to look for money so that a new market can be built to ensure that they trade in a conducive environment. President Lungu said Government will ensure that the welfare of traders who lost their goods in the fire is improved so that they got back to their usual businesses. He urged the district administration to unsure that the fire victims are the ones that get stands in the new market. President Lungu said the tendency by some rich people of taking advantage of the poor to occupy stalls in modern markets is regrettable. “Let us be vigilant, resolute and on the lookout. When we build this modern market, let us not allow the rich to displace us because this is what they do even when it comes to getting scholarships for their children,” he said. And Mr Mwale thanked President Lungu for visiting Kapalala Market to check on the welfare of traders whose stalls were destroyed in the inferno. “You left State House and business just to come and see the marketeers here at Kapalala market. This shows that you care for the traders,” he said. Meanwhile, Kapalala market chairperson Rasford Chibesa commended President Lungu for taking time off his busy schedule to visit the affected traders at the market. “We are very happy that you have come to see us. We are really happy to see that you are concerned about our welfare,” Mr Chibesa said. And speaking earlier on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, President Lungu said he was saddened by the market fire. The President said before travelling to the Copperbelt, he had earlier ordered provincial minister Bowman Lusambo to leave Lusaka immediately to go and check on traders who were affected by fire. Meanwhile, Vice-President Inonge Wina says there is need to put in place strong systems that promote law and order in the running of markets to prevent the facilities from being burnt, reports CHOMBA MUSIKA in Lusaka. She said this yesterday when she received donations worth K86,000 from four companies for the reconstruction of City Market and enabling victims to restart their businesses. “The gutting of the city market has taught us a lot of lessons, we need to build better fire resistant and environmentally friendly markets,” Mrs Wina said. And Mrs Wina thanked the business community in Zambia for its commitment to the ‘Build back better’ markets initiative and helping victims of the City Market fire. She said this after receiving donations from Zambeef, Trade Kings Group, Radio Christian Voice and Superior Milling. Zambeef donated K60,000 while Trade Kings Group donated detergents worth K10,000. Radio Christian Voice donated clothes worth K10,000 while Superior Milling contributed 100 bags of mealie-meal worth K6,000.

