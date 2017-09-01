MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

TWO Zambian drivers have entered next weekend’s Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Africa Rally Championship.

Ndola-based duo of Gomes brothers Leroy and Kleevan will showcase their driving skills against the continent’s best in east Africa. Leroy has participated in all the rounds in his ARC debut season. Leroy, who is navigated by wife Urshlla, is second on the ARC log with 53 points, 12 behind Manvir Baryan of Kenya. Urshlla confirmed the two drivers participation in an interview in Ndola yesterday. The duo is expected to depart for Rwanda on Monday. Kleevan is third with 38 points. The duo alongside Muna Singh junior also took part at last month’s Tanzania Rally. After the Rwanda Rally, the final round is set for Lusaka next month.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

