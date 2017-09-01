ELIZABETH CHATUVELA and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s attempt to play victim and tarnish Zambia’s image abroad exploded in his face following a flurry of denunciations and South African President Jacob Zuma’s refusal to be used as a guinea pig in his schemes.

Government and the Patriotic Front (PF) described Mr Hichilema’s assertions that the Judiciary is compromised as hypocritical and questioned the opposition leader’s commitment to dialogue following his release from detention. Mr Hichilema yesterday used an international platform and allies to pass disparaging remarks on the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature, painting Zambia as a dictatorship two weeks after his treason case was discontinued when the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in the treason charge. The UPND president, in the company of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, and dressed alike, alleged that the Judiciary was controlled by the Executive and also made reference to some of his party members who were acquitted by same the courts of law. UPND vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba, party members Sylvia Masebo and Obvious Mwaliteta and others have recently been acquitted by the courts of law but Mr Hichilema sees no independence in the judiciary. “In our country today, we have a total breakdown in the rule of law. We have court judgments that are ignored by the executive. It does not matter what the courts say, those in office will ignore it. We have constitutional breaches that are being committed by those in office,” he alleged. Mr Hichilema also alleged that 47 UPND members of Parliament were suspended from Parliament for refusing to listen to President Lungu’s speech. After the press briefing, Mr Maimane took Mr Hichilema to South Africa’s parliament where he (DA leader) asked Mr Zuma why he had not condemned the opposition leader’s arrest. But Mr Zuma refused to be dragged into Zambia’s affairs, saying South Africa is not an opposition party to the PF. “We don’t interfere in politics of sovereign countries. We are not an opposition in Zambia, we will not discuss matters of Zambia, we are very careful on how we conduct out international affairs,” Mr Zuma said and quietened the vocal opposition leader. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga said contrary to Mr Hichilema’s claims, the country’s judicial system has impeccable credentials that prove its autonomy. The chief government spokesperson told the media yesterday Government has been taken back by Mr Hichilema’s condemnation of the country’s Judiciary. “Government will be asking for too much to expect Mr Hichilema to say positive things about Zambia but even when one wants to score points on the international arena, one needs to tell the truth. “Contrary to claims by Mr Hichilema that Zambia’s Judiciary is compromised, evidence abounds to prove that it is independent,” she said. Ms Mulenga said it is hypocritical of Mr Hichilema to denounce the Judiciary when it is the same institution that recently released him. “If the Judiciary were not fair, would Mr Hichilema have been released? Is it not the same judiciary he is painting black that acquitted his vice-president Mr Geoffrey Mwamba? “Is it not the same Judiciary he is saying is not independent that acquitted his senior members such as Mr Obvious Mwaliteta and Sylvia Masebo?” Ms Mulenga asked. She said Government believes in separation of powers and will not allow an arm of Government to usurp the powers of another. “When Mr Hichilema says there is no rule of law, can he point out instances where the Government abandoned the supremacy of our Constitution,” Ms Mulenga said. She said even in instances when saboteurs set public institutions ablaze, Government has referenced to the Constitution. Ms Mulenga also dismissed Mr Hichilema’s assertions that media freedoms have been suffocated, saying all those adhering to Zambian laws are operating freely. Ms Mulenga said Government still believes that Mr Hichilema and the UPND can contribute meaningfully to the development of the country if they reduce political rhetoric and international showboating. “Foreigners will not teach us how to govern ourselves because we are a sovereign state,” she said. Ms Mulenga said Government expected Mr Hichilema to show commitment to dialogue by making a follow-up with Government on the impending dialogue with President Lungu which will be led by the Commonwealth. PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says Mr Hichilema’s continued behaviour of discrediting the country through various international media platforms demonstrates his lack of patriotism. Mr Bwalya said the ruling party is saddened by Mr Hichilema’s attacks on independent arms of Government such as the Legislature and the Judiciary. Meanwhile, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said it is sad that a Zambian could travel abroad and speak ill of his own country, especially on remarks based on lies and falsehoods. Mr Mwamba said Zambians that travel abroad are expected to honour their solemn duty and responsibility to the country. In a statement issued by first secretary for press at the Zambian Mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali, Mr Mwamba described claims by Mr Hichilema that Zambia was facing a break-down in the rule of law and Judiciary as lies and based on total fabrications. He described Mr Hichilema’s claim that there was no media freedom in Zambia as lies, as there is a diversified and independent media with over 85 radio stations and 15 television stations, including 10 newspaper firms operating freely in Zambia.

