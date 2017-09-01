  ||    1 September 2017 @ 15:35

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he will exert pressure on President Edgar Lungu until the Head of State wakes up to the problems affecting poor Zambians. And Kambwili charged that President Lungu shivers whenever he sees an airplane, itching to jump on it and fly away, leaving problems at home.

