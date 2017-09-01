President Lungu address miners at Suppliers at Kitwe Civic CentreRepublican President Edgar Lungu says it’s not right for investors to take advantage of Zambians, saying the Copper belonged to Zambia. President Lungu says he was greatly concerned when he heard that Mopani was threatening to fire 4700 workers saying this was the reason why he then decided to meet with Glencore ( the Mopani mine investor ) on the matter for only five minutes, today. He said that he was saddened , during his meeting with Glencore on why Mopani was refusing to pay the new electricity tariffs, to hear claimed that they ( the investors ) have not realized profits despite being in mining for 17 years.

