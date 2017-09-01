CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

OVER 61,000 farmers in Luapula Province will this year access farming inputs using the newly-introduced electronic voucher (e-voucher) system.

Provincial agricultural co-ordinator Godwin Chate said in an interview yesterday that the e-voucher system will be implemented in all the 11 districts of the province in the 2017/2018 farming season. Mr Chate said all the agro-dealers and input suppliers that participated in the last farming season will continue this season except those that were involved in various malpractices. “A total 61, 804 beneficiaries will access their farming inputs this year through the e-voucher system,” Mr Chate said. He said the Ministry of Agriculture has identified agro dealers in all districts where farmers will be able to utilise the e-voucher system. Mr Chate also said 215 have been trained to capture names of farmers and help them on how to use e-voucher cards. He said only farmers’ groups that are registered with the Registrar of Societies or co-operative societies will access farming inputs through the e-voucher system in the 2017/2018 season.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

