NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu is today expected in Swaziland to officiate at that country’s International Trade Fair.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba said at a press briefing yesterday that the President’s visit will coincide with the annual reed dance ceremony, a significant cultural event in Swaziland which he will also attend. Mr Kalaba said King Mswati III invited President Lungu to be guest of honour at the International Trade Fair. “Swaziland is one of Zambia’s key allies in the region. The President’s visit will serve as yet another opportunity for the two heads of State to discuss several development issues,” he said. Mr Kalaba said during President Lungu’s last visit to Swaziland in July, the two leaders discussed the need for increased cooperation between the two countries. President Lungu is expected back in Zambia on Monday.

