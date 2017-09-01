NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

SOUTH African house band Mi Casa is no stranger to the Zambian crowd having performed in the country at events such as the Stanbic Music Festival and the R&G Oktoberfest.

They made a return last Saturday when they performed at the Misty Jazz Restaurant and Café at Levy Park Mall in Lusaka where they were once again warmly welcomed by devoted fans as they launched their new album Familia. The four man local band CrazyFish were the night’s opening act, beginning with their trademark performance of the Zambian national anthem before transitioning to some randomly selected pieces. DJ and producer EL Mukuka, who earlier in the year signed with the American global music corporation Universal Music, played an exciting mix of music that sent the crowd wild. He also had great audience engagement, requesting patrons to light up their phones and wave them in the air. Rapper Slap D was the third act who kept the crowd in suspense before emerging on stage with many of his old hits starting with Looking for Love to the catchy 2014 song Waumfwa. Patrons sang out loud to his famous Ratsa song before he threw a challenge out to anyone willing to join him on stage. After receiving a willing member from the ordinary section, he then dared those in the VIP section to join the dance challenge and show the rest of the crowd what they were made of. Before leaving the stage, he performed his new single Lusaka to Abu Dhabi whose lyrics much of the audience already seemed to have mastered. Slap D’s set paved the way for the night’s headliners Mi Casa, who started off with one of their old hits These Streets. Mi Casa raised the roof and were clearly surrounded by fans of their music as people chimed out the lyrics to their songs while simultaneously breaking out in dance. The beautiful fusion of saxophone, trumpet and guitar was dominant during their set as lead vocalist J’Something took time on stage to share anecdotes related to their music. With Chocolat, Mi Casa expressed their appreciation for women while the song Vida e Doce, off their new album, brought out comparisons of what makes life sweet. Other songs performed were the title-track of their new album Familia and a love song featured on the album called Nana. J’Something later opened up to the crowd, sharing how seven months ago, the band nearly broke up. He expressed gratitude for the support of Zambian fans, adding that they do not stress over shows in Zambia because they know people will always turn up. And they did.

