The MMD – PF marriage of convenience has suddenly gone sour.

PF Youths from Chipata, Eastern Province have protested against Mr Mutati whom they want to resign as Minister of Finance.

The youths converged at the Party Secretariat in Lusaka, claiming that Mr Mutati has failed.

Mr Mutati who in 2015 was on the side of the opposition UPND, found himself in PF cabinet after supporting the ruling party ahead of the August 2016 elections.

And MMD Die Hard Youth Wing Leader, Gerald Chiluba has condemned the protests which he says are meant to destroy the well-intended partnership.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

