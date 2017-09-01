  ||    1 September 2017 @ 10:09

Rainbow Party General Secretary Wynter Kabimba says he will not be surprised if other investors start blackmailing the government by threatening to fire workers like Mopani Copper Mines did when CEC disconnected it from power. And Kabimba says the Universal Routine HIV testing will result in more deaths because people will start shunning hospitals for fear of victimisation.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!