National Restoration party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo says there is need for greater transparency around the source of the K10.4 million Presidential Empowerment Fund which the Patriotic Front (PF) has used to empower 7 000 people across the country since 2015. In an interview with News Diggers today, Chipimo also said for as long as such a huge responsibility to oversee the personal funds on behalf of the first family was tasked to a public service worker, there was an element of taxpayers’ money being used to further the personal partisan political aims of the President.

