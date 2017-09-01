President Edgar Lungu has said that he will leave it to Zambians to judge if United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is committed to dialogue or not. This follows Mr. Hichilema’s outbursts in South Africa when he addressed a media briefing. President Lungu said that it was wrong for a Zambian to be attacking the country’s sovereignty in a foreign country. Speaking to journalists shortly before departure for Swaziland where he will be guest of honour at an international trade fair, President Lungu said it was up to Zambians to judge whether the opposition leader was committed to dialogue. “I have always urged people to be patriotic, judge him for yourselves. Is that the kind of a leader people want? The Bembas say ubufumu buichindika ubwine. So you just have to be patriotic and respect the sovereignty of the nation if you want to be respected, if you don’t, no one will respect you,” President Lungu said.

