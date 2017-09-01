SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Livingstone

WHEN images of Wacheda aka Queen of Thunder shooting a video for her latest hit single No More filtered through social media, they caused quite a stir.

The glamourous visuals that she was teasing out made some industry critics to dub it as one of the most expensive videos. Last Saturday, the Livingstone-bred singer and songwriter decided to exclusively premiere the No More video at a red carpet event at the New Fairmount Hotel in Livingstone. It was a home-coming for Wacheda (born Chimwemwe Nabwacheda Chihana). The queen of Thunder told the Weekend Mail in an interview that she opted to host the video premiere in Livingstone as it is her home city even though she is currently based in Lusaka. “I want the people of Livingstone to have a sense of ownership…I have made an impact on my own but it will be more if I have my home support. I want to put Livingstone on the map,” she said. The video was shot by We Are From Shooting (WAFS) video producers, a new recording company which has done two of her videos already. “I love their work so much,” she says. Still regarded as a rising star, Wacheda has had a fairly successful career as a musician. She first came to the attention of the industry when she released Iron Man, which features Cactus Agony and went on to dominate the local charts. “After the Iron Man song, I did Swagger Lover of which the original version featured Bombshell then I did Maliyo which didn’t feature anyone just to prove that am capable to do a song alone, and the fourth is No More,” she says. The No More single features Mic Burner and DJ Cosmo, who had a party at The Web on Kafue Road in Lusaka last Friday with Zimbabwean-South African dancehall and reggae artiste Buffalo Souljah. Wacheda’s video premiere was attended by some Livingstone-based artistes such as Shyman Shaizo, Liquid Danger and CMP who added more fun to the event as they performed as supporting artistes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

