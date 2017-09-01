MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SKIPPER Israel Kalumba is confident the national sevens team will win this weekend’s Zambia International Sevens Campionship billed for Leopards Hill Polocrosse Club in Lusaka.

Kalumba said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the team is ready for the challenge ahead. “Everyone is ready and everyone is putting in the best in training. We are ready for the tournament on Saturday. “There is nothing that I can promise the Zambians apart from just winning the tournament. We are playing at home, so we must win the championship and I am confident we are winning it,” Kalumba said. The Red Arrows fly half said Zambia is not intimidated facing the likes of Botswana and Zimbabwe. Democratic Republic of Congo and Lesotho are the other teams that are competing in the event. Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana are fielding two teams each. The Kalumba captained side is tutored by Musonda Kamisa while the B side is coached and captained by Reuben Mkandawire and Trevor Squire respectively.

