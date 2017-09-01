ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ALGERIA will be without star striker Riyad Mahrez in tomorrow’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Zambia after the player was given permission to travel to England to formalise his transfer.

The Leicester City forward has been linked with a move to English side Arsenal, Spanish giants Barcelona and Roma of Italy. According to the statement posted on the Algeria Football Federation yesterday, Mahrez was allowed by coach Lukas Alcaraz and the federation to leave camp but is expected to be available for the return leg in Constantine next Tuesday. The Desert Foxes were expected in Lusaka last night. Mahrez, who is valued at £50 million by Leicester, was key to the Foxes’ remarkable title winning campaign in the 2015-16 season. And Alcaraz has declared tomorrow’s match against Zambia a must-win. He said beating Zambia at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka will see the Algerians bounce back on track for a slot at the Russia finals. According to Algerian newspaper El Djournhouria, the Spaniard said this during a press conference on Wednesday morning at the technical centre in Sidi Moussa. “The team is aware of the task ahead and we are hoping to reach the World Cup, but we must first win the next game. It is not difficult to motivate players to compete in the World Cup matches because you do not participate in the competition every day. “Even if Nigeria beats Cameroon, things will not change for us. We have to win and keep on winning. I am convinced that we can do it. We need to play as a single block, we have to defend together and attack together then we will achieve a positive result,” he said. Alcaraz said he does not think his future depends on the outcome of the matches against Zambia. He is focused on winning and praised Algerian fans passion for football. “I have seen that [passion] in Spain too, all the Spaniards are trained when it comes to football. Even when I watch Real Madrid, I criticise Zinedine Zidane’s options, but in the end the team wins,” Alcaraz said. Meanwhile, the Algerian Football Federation advance party arrived in Lusaka on Tuesday. The Algerian delegation comprises Hakim Medane, director of the national team, Youssef Ouznali, a surgeon and chef Farid Nemeri.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

