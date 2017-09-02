Mr Hichilema, in the company of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, alleged that the Judiciary was controlled by the Executive and also made reference to some of his party members who were acquitted by the courts of law. Many critics have misunderstood this for HH speaking badly of Zambia and her people. When in fact Mr Hichilema was pointing out that our judiciary system needs significant work to turn it into a democratic and fair system without unlawful influence from government staff. UPND vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba, party members Sylvia Masebo and Obvious Mwaliteta and others have recently been acquitted by the courts of law but Mr Hichilema sees no independence in the Judiciary, and having just spent four months in jail they are quite understandably upset with how they were treated and how other inmates have been let down by the judicial system.

