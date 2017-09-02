Fashion Trends with ANGELA CHISHIMBA

WE ARE bidding farewell to winter and welcoming summer.

This means we ought to pack our heavy winter clothing in exchange for lighter ones suitable for the hot season. Although there are so many colours you can play with in the hot season, summer can be challenging to dress for many women. This is because it is a more revealing month in terms of your body. Here are some tips and tricks for dressing for this season from 40+ Style.1. Use interesting design details If you are only wearing one layer, make it as interesting as possible. Choose tops that have an interesting design detail. All you need is a good basic bottom like some nice white trousers or skirt and you will look, modern, polished yet remain cool.2. Dress in very thin layers Cover up rather than expose skin to the sun. This is easy to do when you have a few very thin blouses or tunics. It doesn’t matter if they are see-through, you can combine with either shorts or a long skirt if you like to cover up your legs as well.3. Hide those bra straps If you are wearing a unique top, make sure that you have a bra that can be worn invisible underneath. You can either buy a bra that can be worn in several ways or buy a bra clip that can be used with almost every bra.4. Invest in a few good dresses Nothing is as easy and glamorous and cool as a good summer dress. Ideally, you will have at least 4 dresses: 1. A high summer beach dress. This dress can be shorter than your other dresses and is easy to wash, doesn’t wrinkle too easily, and is not too precious. A good example is a white cotton dress although it could also be a simple dress with spaghetti straps. Perfect for the beach but can also be used as a tunic worn over pants for casual clothes. 2. A summer day dress: this is the perfect dress for casual get-togethers during the day. This could be a nice wrap dress in cotton jersey or a casual shift dress. 3. A work dress: a traditional shift dress that looks both professional and conservative and that can be easily combined with a jacket or cardigan. 4. A dress for the evening. A dress that is a bit more special than your day and work dress. Silk is my preferred material for a special dress in summer and ideally it is asymmetrical too. Have a blessed weekend.For comments email: achishimba@gmail.com or achishimba@daily-mail.co.zm.

