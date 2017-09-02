SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

CHESS Federation of Zambia (CFZ) president Ericho Nshikokola has suspended general secretary Chanda Nsakanya and two other executive committee members for alleged gross misconduct.

Others suspended are disciplinary committee chairman Moses Kalapizya and tournaments director Aaron Banda. “The decision to suspend the three was reached as a result of their actions of trying to unconstitutionally dissolve the current executive by calling for an elective annual general meeting. “They knew clearly that the mandate of this executive is four years. By so doing, whilst acting together with other individuals, their action was tantamount to usurping the power of the dully elected president of CFZ unconstitutionally and illegally,” Nshikokola’s suspension letter read in part. “Their actions created confusion and instability in the executive thereby putting the name of the federation into disrepute. It is with regret I wish to inform you that I have decided to suspend the three from the executive of the CFZ with immediate effect and let this suspension serve as a warning to all of us to remember that no individual is bigger than an institution or organisation.” Nshikokola has since elevated Robert Mutunda to act as general secretary, Webster Kafumbwe has taken up the position of tournaments director with Mukubulo Chilufya being ushered in as an executive committee member. Nshikokola has also appointed Joy Mtine as deputy general secretary. He, however, said all the positions will be ratified by the general assembly. The three officials could not be reached for comment as they were not picking up calls.

