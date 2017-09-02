NDANGWA MWITTAH, Choma

THE Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) has disbursed K200,000 to empower an initial target of 1,000 traders in Choma district.

And Chief Cooma of the Tonga people has pledged to continue working with President Lungu’s administration for the betterment of the chiefdom as it is progressive. The revolving fund, initiated by President Lungu in 2015 as a vehicle for poverty alleviation through empowerment of traders, marketeers, and vendors, is being rolled out in the district. Speaking when he distributed K40,000 in soft loans of different amounts to 30 women in Namuswa ward in Choma on Thursday, PEIF coordinator Clement Tembo urged women to put the money to good use. Mr Tembo said the fund, which does not segregate, is a brain child of President Lungu. He said the head of State has a heart for women across the country. “The President has realised that without a woman vendor, we cannot move this nation. They are an integral part of this economy. This is not time for campaigns and what you are witnessing here today is us fulfilling what we promised you during campaigns,” he said. He commended the people for not turning up in political party regalia saying the fund is not exclusive to PF members. And PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe urged the women to put the money to good use in their business ventures. “This is not only for PF members. It is for all Zambians. It is a revolving fund that we hope will carter for a lot of people throughout the district. All you need is a national registration card,” he said. Speaking at the same function, Chief Cooma said his duty as a traditional leader is to be non-partisan. The traditional leader said he would continue working with President Lungu because he is a progressive leader who has continued to build on the legacy of late President Michael Sata. “The late President built us a school here; President Lungu is also walking in his shoes and brought us this fund. His wife, Mrs Lungu, donated computers at Masuku Secondary School.” “We are indeed grateful. I will continue working with the government of the day, for as long as it benefits my people. This [President Lungu’s administration], is a progressive one” he said. The recipients of the money were drawn from 42 villages of Namuswa ward in Chief Cooma’s chiefdom. Choma district commissioner Sheena Muleya and PF Namuswa ward councillor Kenneth Moola were among those in attendance.

