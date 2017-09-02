NDANGWA MWITTAH, Choma

EVERYONE knows the Tonga Music Festival, organised by Radio Chikuni in Monze for over a decade now. But now it has a friendly competitor in the Choma Music Festival that is being organised by a local radio station, Choma Maanu.

It seems like local radio stations are coming to the party in terms of promoting local music. Another radio station, Sun FM of Ndola, is organising the Kwacha Music Awards to be held at the end of this month at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. In the meantime, Rock FM is continuing with its RocktoberFest. But first, the Choma Music Festival. The organiser, Choma Maanu, is owned by former Mwandi member of Parliament and Cabinet minister Michael Kaingu, who says it will be held every year around August. The aim is not only to promote but also help preserve the Tonga cultural heritage through music; same objectives as the Chikuni Music Festival. Interestingly, Michael Kaingu is Lozi. It matters little even to the hundreds of music enthusiasts who turned-up last weekend for the festival at Independence Stadium, home of Green Eagles. Interestingly again, the festival was headlined by Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale, who is also the chairman of the Zambia Music Copyright and Protection Society (ZAMCOPS), the organisation aimed at protecting copyright. Hamukale, who performed six songs when the concert opened on Saturday, meant business when he appeared on stage. With a full-fledged band, which had Air Power Band’s Barron Besa (bass guitar), Francis Chibanda (lead), Geoffrey Nyimbiri (rhythm), Isaac Chipango (drums), Simeenda and Mwiya (vocals) and two other female dancers, it was all systems go. He first performed two songs, Tondolo Sela and another one in Luvale/Lozi that got Kaingu and others off their feet before taking a break only to come back later to officially open the concert, attracted over 150 participants from across the province. Others came from as far as Lusaka and the Copperbelt while traditional leaders like Chief Chikanta of Kalomo and Chief Cooma of Choma were also present to witness what the many bands and choirs from across the province had to offer at the festival. There were prizes, too. Some bands where ranked and awarded in the nine sub-divided categories. Among the prizes were hampers and money of a maximum K2,000. According to Kaingu, the prizes would have been higher had there been adequate support from the various business entities working in the province. “These businesses should plough back into the communities that give them business,” was his humble plea. Well, maybe they were skeptical; this was the inaugural festival after all. But it has all the signs of growing and becoming a major fixture on the entertainment calendar. Some of the bands that played were Muzoka West Band, Chigome X-Bass, Suka Band and Mashombe Blue Jeans Juniors.

