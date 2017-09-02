HH addressing DA MPsZambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue executive director Monica Kanjimana said it is disappointing and saddening that United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema can denounce the Judiciary. “It’s very sad that Mr Hichilema decided to go abroad to denounce the Judiciary instead of airing his grievances through established channels in Zambia. “We are very disappointed that the opposition leader, who was barely three days ago at church promising to dialogue and promote reconciliation, decided to go to another country to say the opposite.

