“Revision of Zambia’s sovereign rating is an affirmation of the soundness of Government policies,” was the conclusion of Mr. Felix Mutati, Minister of Finance. What happens when this is reversed? Will the minister make a public statement? What will be the contents of the statement? We ask these pertinent questions in light of the warning coming from the same people who gave positive marks to Zambia’s sovereign rating that seems to have been ignored totally by the minister in his uneven remarks. In case he did not see it, they warned, “We could also lower the ratings if previously destabilizing factors re-emerge, for example, if copper prices were to materially fall, or if rainfalls disappointed, or if improvements in the liquidity of the domestic banking system reversed,” they said, adding that “these factors have a substantial bearing on macroeconomic stability, growth, and the government’s financing position.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

