The nullification of election results in Kenya is an embarrassment and indictment on the credibility and legitimacy of international election observer missions who are always predictable in their comments on election results in Africa, Zitukule Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri. In a statement released today, Phiri stated that Zitukule Consortium had received the news of the nullification of the Kenyan election with delight.

