Dear editor,

ALLOW me to commend BoZ for educating members of the public on loan pricing products offered by various micro finance institutions.

The public notice that appeared in the Zambia Daily Mail of August, 17 2017, will go a long way in helping members of the public to choose the right place to go for a loan. I also learnt that according to regulation 7 of the Banking and Financial Service (coat of borrowing) regulations,1995, all financial service providers licensed by BoZ are required to disclose the cost of borrowing to the borrower, at or before the time at which the loan is offered.CONCERNED CITIZEN

