CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has embarked on an ambitious rebranding exercise to motivate employees and enhance service delivery as part of its strategic plan and fulfilment of its mandate by 2021.

Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba said the rebranding of the local authority will include face-lifting of the civic centre and branding of its utility motor vehicles, among others. Mr Kalumba said the rebranding process is necessary for the city council to earn trust and credibility from clients and residents in the capital city. This came to light yesterday during the official opening of a four day strategic meeting, which has attracted councillors from various wards in Lusaka. Mr Kalumba said the exercise is one of the steps LCC is undertaking to effectively address the challenges it is facing. “We need a new strategy and it requires change, we need a new identity and change of the Civic Centre by face-lifting it. The people we are serving are exposed to the outside world and expect proper service. We are dealing with very enlightened residents,” he said. Mr Kalumba said the LCC strategic plan which will be formulated during the meeting, will also aim at devising effective means of resource mobilisation, addressing the challenges of rural-urban migration, and limited infrastructure. He said the local authority further intends to streamline its operations in tune with the Smart Zambia campaign which aims at improving performance and accountability of public office holders. Mr Kalumba said some LCC workers are not honest as they pursue personal interests, and that the trend should be addressed urgently. “We should also do away with manual procedures and introduce information technology. This will also address the challenge of a bloated workforce, and improve our resource base,” he said. He said the local authority further needs to work towards effectively addressing road traffic congestion, illegal bars, and noise from the drinking spots, and help resolve crime. And Lusaka town clerk Alex Mwansa said the meeting will set direction for the city to meet the desires and expectations of residents. “We are faced with challenges of underdevelopment and poverty in Lusaka, let us all highlight issues affecting the wards, we do not want development without a well formulated strategic plan. Let us therefore speak candidly and rationally about the challenges facing our wards,” Mr Mwansa said.

