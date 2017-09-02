SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA and BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

MOHIB Ahmed on Sunday went home smiling after scooping a king size bed set during the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Stephen Congregation fundraising golf tournament at Lusaka Golf Club.

Ahmed who was the overall winner on 44 points did not just walk away with the prize courtesy of Foam King but also won himself lunch for two at Hotel Intercontinental. Seasoned golfer Morris Mujala was also over the moon when his 41 points landed him the second winner position which gifted him a queen size bedset and lunch for two at Cresta Golf Hotel. Team Kapinga emerged overall winners in the team event with 110 points, pipping the indomitable Zambia Army into second place in count back. The army also had 110 points. KPMG trailed in third place with 103 while Guardian Insurance finished fourth with 96 points. Chairperson of the organising committee Jabes Zulu commended all the sponsors for making the event a success. He said the UCZ is scouting for K8.5 million to build a church complex in Ibex Hill behind Choppies supermarket.

