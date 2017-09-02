ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THE board of the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has appointed Patrick Mutimushi as the organisation’s new director general.

Mr Mutimushi, who is a telecommunications and electronics engineer, takes over from Margaret Mudenda, whose contract ended in June this year. In a statement yesterday, ZICTA board chairperson Emmanuel Musonda hoped that Mr Mutimushi’s appointment, coupled with his vast experience in the ICT sector, will take the authority to greater heights. “We have no doubt that his exceptional regulatory expertise, proficiently built over the years through practice and learning, developing unique regulatory skill sets of international standard, will be a critical ingredient in the ICT regulatory agency,’’ he said. Mr Mutimushi has served ZICTA for over 16 years of which 10 years have been at senior management level in charge of technology and engineering.

