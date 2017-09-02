Over 5,000 residents of old regiment settlement in twashuka ward, bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola have been evicted from their settlement. This follows after inter Africa petroleum, a Lusaka-based law firm wrote an eviction notice to have over 5,000 residents evicted from their settlement. The letter however does not state where these thousands of families will be taken to.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

