EVERISTO MULENGA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is saddened by escalating pending disciplinary cases in the Ministry of Education.

Ministry of General Education permanent secretary Henry Tukombe said this in a speech read on his behalf at a meeting with district education board secretaries and district education standards officers yesterday. “As a ministry, we have too many disciplinary cases pending. Mismanagement of the payroll is among the most critical. It is also of great concern to note numerous irregularities in the Auditor General’s Report,” Mr Tukombe said. At the same event, the Teaching Service Commission warned of stern action against non-performing education officers across the country, particularly those in Lusaka district. Chairperson Stanley M’hango said it is disheartening to record the worst academic performance by pupils in the capital city despite enjoying urban school privileges as opposed to those in rural parts of the country. “It is disheartening to record the lowest learner performance levels right in the capital city despite pupils enjoying more educational privileges than those in the remote parts of the country, who have limited learning facilities,” he said. The commissioner, however, attributed the low learner performance in Lusaka to poor leadership and pledged to conduct inspections in all district education offices soon. “The low learner pass rate recorded in Lusaka district hinges on incompetent leadership, and as a commission, we will soon conduct performance inspec-tions in all district education offices, and whoever is found wanting will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

