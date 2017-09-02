DIANA CHIPEPO and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

COACH Wedson Nyirenda says today’s encounter against Algeria will be a turning point for Zambia to put back on track the 2018 World Cup qualifying race.

And Algeria Football Federation (FAF) president Kheirdinne Zatchi says Zambia’s rich football history is admired by many countries in Africa. Nyirenda is confident the Chipolopolo will execute the task well when they face Algeria at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium. He said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday after a morning training session that the players are mentally and physically strong to face the North Africans. Zambia are winless in two group matches and need victory to remain on track to qualify for the Russia finals. Both the Chipolopolo and Algeria have a point apiece. “We are ready for the game and I am confident the team will execute the task well on the pitch tomorrow [today]. They are mentally and physically strong. I believe this will be a turning point for Zambia although it remains on how the players will apply themselves during the game,” Nyirenda said. He is happy with the players’ input and that all of them are pulling in the same direction. Nyirenda said the early arrival of foreign-based players has helped the technical bench plan well for the decisive match. Nyirenda said Algeria are tough opponents who need to be treated cautiously. “It won’t be an easy game but we have a team that can run and compete. We have the ammunition and manpower to cover the situation. We have done our best and it remains for the players to execute,” he said. Nyirenda has named three under-20 national team stars – Emmanuel Banda, Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka – in the final 24-member squad. The final squad comprises goalkeepers Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), defenders Donashano Malama (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United) Stopilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes) Midfielders are Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa), Misheck Chaila, Kondwani Mtonga, John Ching’andu (all Zesco), Emmanuel Banda (Oostende, Belgium), Enock Mwepu (Liefering, Austria), Enerst Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco) Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor). Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars, South Africa), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow, Russia) and Alex N’gonga (Power) are the strikers. Meanwhile, Zatchi said Zambia is a great footballing nation and has produced good players such as Kalusha Bwalya, Africa’s best player in 1988. He was speaking in an interview at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka on Thursday night upon arrival. “Firstly, I am very happy to be here in Zambia. It is my first time to come here but I already know about this country. It is a big footballing country,” Zatchi said. He predicted a tough match because both teams want to qualify for the World Cup. Zatchi said it is important for Algeria to qualify for the World Cup and the Arabs will work hard to realise the dream. They represented Africa at the 1982, 1986, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments. They arrived at 22:30 hours on a chartered plane and were received by Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga, general secretary Ponga Liwewe and staff from the secretariat.

