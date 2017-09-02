PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A CRIME technician from Zambia Police Service yesterday testified in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that he discovered some black powder and glycerin in a car belonging to four suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) members charged with possession of offensive weapons.

Henry Siakanyati, who is assistant superintendent at the police headquarters, told the court that he was assigned to inspect a motor vehicle that was impounded at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility. When the matter came up before magistrate Sylvia Munyinya yesterday, Mr Siakanyati said upon searching the vehicle, he found some black powder and glycerin, which he seized and later handed over to another officer in the forensic department. “I recall that I was assigned on the 25th at service headquarters to impound a vehicle at Chimbokaila. We conducted a search and we found some black powder and glycerin,” he said. In this matter, Remmy Mukoba, Kelvin Mupulisa, Fabian Lubona and Martin Muchindu are charged with two counts of being in possession of offensive weapons. It is alleged that the accused persons were found with one plastic bottle of glycerine, two plastic bottles of potassium permanganate, one bow and three arrows outside the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility, where they had parked their car. And magistrate Munyinya has adjourned the matter to September 6, 2017.

