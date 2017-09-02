Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda this afternoon inspired 10-man Chipolopolo to a first World Cup win beating Algeria 3-1 in a Group B fixture played at Heroes stadium in Lusaka. It is the first time Zambia has defeated Algeria in a World Cup qualifier. The win is also the first in three matches for Zambia. Brian Mwila scored a brace with Mwepu sealing the victory in the final stages of the match that saw winger Fashion Sakala sent off for a second yellow.

