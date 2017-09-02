The opposition Zambians for Empowerment and Development (zed) has described the move taken by some patriotic front members to push for the removal of Finance Minister Felix Mutati as unfortunate, retrogressive and divisive. Party Spokesperson Wesley Miyanda says this move should not be supported by all peace loving Zambians. According to Mr. Miyanda when President Edgar Lungu appointed Mr. Mutati; he had in mind the fact that the man in question was an opposition leader who has ambitions of contesting in future elections.

