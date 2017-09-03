  ||    3 September 2017 @ 19:28

Four workers accused of reporting the Director at the Zambia Law Development Commission-ZLDC over alleged corrupt activities have been indefinitely suspended. The affected workers charge that the suspensions have been linked to a report of corruption recently filed at the Anti- Corruption Commission-ACC. The ZLDC ACC director is being investigated for various corrupt related activities involving the awarding of several tenders.

MUVI TV
MUVI TV Independent TV station.