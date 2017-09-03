ROBINSON KUNDA, SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, National Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

ZAMBIA striker Brian Mwila is delighted to score goals that ended Algeria’s 35-year dominance over the Chipolopolo.

Mwila scored a brace as Zambia crushed Algeria 3-1 in a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

“I am delighted to have scored two goals. I was really looking forward to helping my country in a crucial match,” Mwila, who turns up for South African side Platinum Stars, said in an interview.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

