ROBINSON KUNDA, SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, National Heroes Stadium
Lusaka
ZAMBIA striker Brian Mwila is delighted to score goals that ended Algeria’s 35-year dominance over the Chipolopolo.
Mwila scored a brace as Zambia crushed Algeria 3-1 in a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

“I am delighted to have scored two goals. I was really looking forward to helping my country in a crucial match,” Mwila, who turns up for South African side Platinum Stars, said in an interview.
