MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A THIRTY-TWO -YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe narrated before the Kitwe local court how her husband refuses to shave her private parts unless she ties a black cloth outside their house.

This is in a case in which Paul Mpundu, 38, sued Angela Namwanga for divorce on grounds that she is financially irresponsible.

Mpundu told the court that the two got married in 1991 and have seven children together.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

